A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after kidnapping a child in 2016 and dropping him off in Jacksonville.

Jason Lenard Hayling, 44, pled guilty on Thursday in Madison County to one charge of kidnapping a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to life in prison on Monday and transported back to Duval County.

His other two charges that involve sexual battery have been dropped due to the maximum sentence already having being received.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and several other agencies, including the FBI, have arrested Hayling man for kidnapping along with sexual battery in two separate cases with ties to Jacksonville.

He was arrested out of state in February for the Jacksonville sexual battery case, but he’s also charged with kidnapping in 2016.

They made the connection between the sexual battery and the kidnapping through DNA evidence. They found DNA on the boy who was kidnapped but didn't elaborate on what type of evidence it was.

The boy was kidnapped from Gibson Trailer Park on April 17, 2016, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and was dropped off in Jacksonville between 5 and 7 a.m. on April 18, 2016, according to the FDLE.