Man sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after breaking into Kings Bay submarine base in Georgia

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The final defendant of seven has been sentenced after authorities said he played a role in breaking into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and vandalizing government property back in April 2018

Mark Peter Colville, 59, of New Haven, Conn., was sentenced by a U.S. District Court to 21 months in federal prison. Colville was also ordered to pay $33,503.51 in restitution, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

In addition, the judge ordered Colville to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.

Colville was among seven people who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in St. Marys Georgia and vandalized parts of it. The men and women have been found guilty of destruction and depredation of government property in U.S. District Court in Brunswick,

Their charges include Conspiracy, Destruction of Property on a Naval Installation, Depredation of Government Property, and Trespass.

“Mark Colville’s sentence brings closure to a prosecution that represents the triumph of the rule of law over misguided principles,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Colville and his attention-seeking cohorts attempted to make a grand statement by breaking into and vandalizing a secure government facility, but in the end succeeded only in adding felony convictions to their criminal records.”

Colville has a long history of arrests, including eight criminal convictions related to trespassing and damaging government property, U.S. Attorney’s Office said.