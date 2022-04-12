Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder of 15-year-old First Coast High student

Police say the victim was First Coast High School student Cordell Williams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man has pled guilty after a 2019 robbery on Kings Road left a 15-year-old boy dead and another teen injured, according to court records.

Jairus Rondell Smith, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to first degree murder and armed robbery.

Two weeks ago he was sentenced to 25 years in state prison with credit for 734 days served.

Police say the victim was First Coast High School student Cordell Williams.

A GoFundMe page said he was on his way to Burger King to get food for his siblings when he was caught in the crossfire.

His co-defendant, Vashaun Dailey, previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to time served, which was 562 days.

According to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union, officers and rescue workers were called about 8 p.m. to the scene on Nov. 11, 2019.

Several neighbors said it sounded like a gun battle when the shooting occurred at King and Academy streets.