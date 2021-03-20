Man sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg on E. 11th St., JSO says

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Jacksonville's Fairfield area, according the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of East 11th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, JSO said.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was walking on E. 11th St. when someone pulled alongside him in a vehicle and shot him before driving away, police said.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.