Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Brentwood

Around 11:15, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to 1000 Golfair Boulevard in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting incident near the Brentwood area on Sunday evening.



Officers arrived and contacted a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. JFRD took the man to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

JSO says there is no suspect information at this time.

The Violent Crime Unit Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives responded to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers.