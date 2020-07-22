Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Arlington

JSO is currently interviewing a witness to the incident. At this time, there is no suspect description.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured and rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting in the Arlington area early Wednesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in around 12:30 a.m. regarding a person shot in the 5300 block of Arlington Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

