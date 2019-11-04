A man was shot in the arm near a park on the Northside on Thursday morning and ran to a nearby residence for help.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that at approximately 3:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting at 239 W. 67th St. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old victim and discovered that he had been shot in the left arm.

The victim informed the officers that the incident took place in the 7900 block of N. Pearl St. alongside the park and he ran to a nearby home in order to seek help.

Officers say that the victim and the suspect may have some connection to each other, but that could not be confirmed.

The statements provided by the victim appeared to be inconsistent with a drive-by style shooting, police say.

JSO has not released the identity of the victim.