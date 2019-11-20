A man walked into a Tommy Hilfiger store at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets and immediately robbed over $2,000 in merchandise on Monday morning.

A surveillance video caught the suspect as he grabbed a large bundle of clothing and walked out. According to a Tommy Hilfiger employee, who wished to remain anonymous, the man was only 10 feet away from the store manager and made eye contact.

Within seven seconds, the suspect ran out to a get away car with a covered license plate number.

Deputies say they believe this same individual was involved in another shoplifting nearby the same day.

Anyone has any information can call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or call Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS.