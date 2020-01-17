A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of several delivery drivers on Jacksonville's Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Antoine Tavon Lincoln, 19, with three counts of armed robbery as a result of a series of incidents that took place in late December through early January.

According to police, the first incident took place on Dec. 28 when officers responded to The Vue Apartments located at 8325 Freedom Crossing Trail in reference to an armed robbery.

A man told police he was delivering pizza to an apartment but when he knocked on the door, the resident said they didn't order any food.

The victim said on his way back to his car, a man, later identified as Lincoln, started following him. Lincoln then reportedly robbed the victim of $35 from out of his pocket.

Police say a similar incident occurred on Jan. 5 at a location approximately 1.3 miles away at 8431 Baymeadows Way. However, there weren't many details regarding the incident in the arrest report obtained by First Coast News.

A day later, JSO says another pizza delivery driver was robbed at the original location, The Vue Apartments.

Police say a pizza delivery driver told police he was walking towards the apartment complex when an unknown suspect approached him with his hands in his pocket and stated: “Give me the money in your wallet!”

In all incidents, police say the suspect description was the same and the suspect used the same phone number to place the orders.

Lincoln was arrested on Jan. 8. He is not eligible for bond.