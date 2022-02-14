Jacksonville police looking for man reportedly involved in 3 armed robberies

During all the three incidents, the suspect can be seen wearing a mask and a head covering.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in three armed robberies, all in the area of Lane Avenue and Normandy Boulevard.

Police say in each incident, someone entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

JSO says based on evidence at each scene, it is believed the person pictured below is responsible for all three of the incidents.

The police reports indicate that the businesses include a Family Dollar and two convenience stores.

During all the three incidents, the suspect can be seen wearing a mask and a head covering.

Additionally, a convenience store owner saw a man come into the store wearing the same clothing as the suspect hours before, and the store clerk found him suspicious and asked him to leave.

JSO says the suspect is described as a man between 5’9” and 6’0” tall, and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

If you have information regarding these incidents, or the identity of the suspect, we ask that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.