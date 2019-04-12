A man has been released on bond after allegedly hitting a middle school student after they got off the school bus Tuesday.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, at 3:15 p.m. a Bradford Middle School student was struck at 106 W. Brownlee Street after getting off the bus.

Deputies say the student appeared to have minor injuries but was taken to Shands of Starke for further evaluation.

Witnesses at the scene, as well as surveillance video, revealed the bus was at a complete stop all lights and signs engaged, deputies say. Evidence suggests the suspect's vehicle passed two vehicles in front of him before passing the bus along the right side.

Carl James Jr. was arrested for reckless driving and booked into the Bradford County Jail. He was released after posting a $500.00 bond with a scheduled court date.