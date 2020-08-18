Man recovers in hospital after shooting in Lincoln Hills area

Police announced that the shooting happened at Pipit Avenue and Bronson Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man in his 50s is recovering in the hospital Tuesday after he was reportedly shot in the Lincoln Hills area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Pipit Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transferred him to a nearby hospital.

JSO does not have any suspect information at this time. No other details were released.