Man recovering from stabbing in Brunswick, suspect in custody

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man is recovering after Glynn County police say he was stabbed Sunday morning during a fight in Brunswick.

The stabbing happened in the 3800 block of Hardee Avenue off of Newcastle Street, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

First responders took the male victim to a Jacksonville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the GCPD said.

Investigators soon identified the suspect as Christian Molina-Lopez, 29, who fled from the scene after the stabbing, police reported.

Officers later arrested and charged Molina-Lopez with aggravated assault, according to the GCPD.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.