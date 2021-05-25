Man recovering after shooting in Arlington overnight

JSO believes that this was not a random act and that the general public is not in further danger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is recovering after being shot in the Arlington area early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10100 Pontiac Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, an adult man in his 20's was found and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

At this time, JSO does not have a scene and does not know where the incident occurred but a witness said that the shooter might be driving a white Ford U-Haul truck F-type series.

