Man recovering after shooting in Arlington overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is recovering after being shot in the Arlington area early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10100 Pontiac Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, an adult man in his 20's was found and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.
At this time, JSO does not have a scene and does not know where the incident occurred but a witness said that the shooter might be driving a white Ford U-Haul truck F-type series.
JSO believes that this was not a random act and that the general public is not in further danger.
Anyone who saw or heard anything should call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.