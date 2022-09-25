Police: Man recovering after burglary turned shooting on Powers Avenue

When Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers arrived to Powers Avenue, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting on Powers Avenue, Sunday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at 9600 block of Prince Park Drive. While officials were on the way, neighbors called to report a shooting in in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue.

When Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers arrived to Powers Avenue, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in surgery, according to police.

Investigators spoke to a witness who told them two men sped away from the scene in a car into an apartment complex on Powers Avenue. After setting up a perimeter, police were able to apprehend two men in their late teens.

Officials believe the victim's car was burglarized so he followed the suspects vehicle. They allegedly shot at the victim who then returned fire and hit the driver, causing the vehicle to stop.