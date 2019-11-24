A man is recovering after being shot in the head on the Southside Sunday, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1700 block of Hilltop Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. after reports of residents in the area hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found an alert man between the ages of 20 and 25 with a gunshot wound to the head outside of one of the homes in the area. He was transported to a local hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Multiple witnesses in the area told police they saw a small black sedan, possibly an older Honda, with gold rims and at least two people inside at the time of the shooting.

Police said the witnesses saw the shooter, described as an individual in the passenger side of the car who was wearing a hoodie, shoot towards the victim as he was standing outside of his home. The gunfire struck the victim along with the house and vehicles parked in the front yard.

At least five to six shell casings were recovered in the roadway directly in front of the home where the shooting occurred, police said. The casings were consistent with that of a pistol-caliber weapon.

JSO's Violent Crimes team is investigating the incident and interviewing possible witnesses.