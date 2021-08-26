Man pleads guilty to escaping from Jacksonville halfway house

Derrick S. McCullough, 31, was serving time for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to escaping from a halfway house in Jacksonville where he was completing a prior 50-month federal prison sentence, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On March 29, 2021, McCullough escaped from the Keeton Corrections Residential Reentry Center.

McCullough was employed during portions of his time at Keeton. While employed there, he was permitted to leave the facility for work but was required to return afterward.

On the day he escaped, McCullough had supposedly left Keeton to go to work, but later that day, his employer notified a Keeton official that he was not present, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

On May 24, 2021, McCullough was arrested in Bradford County.