JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say robbed the Community First Credit Union in East Arlington Wednesday.

Police say the man entered the bank, located at 7676 Merrill Rd., and entered conversation with a teller.

During the conversation, JSO says the man passed a note demanding money. In the note, police say the suspect wrote he had a weapon.

The teller complied with his demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of money, JSO said.

JSO says the suspect then exited the bank and traveled west through the parking lot.

There was no weapon displayed and no one was hurt.

A photo has not been released yet, but police describe the man as:

White male

5'8"

Wearing a red and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, dirty yellow shoes, and a hat with a red front and black back

Pair of black framed glasses

If you have any information, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-845-8477.