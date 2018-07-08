A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with numerous charges after he allegedly engaged in a sex act with a child in a Jacksonville church.

Robert Browning, 69, is accused of engaging in a sex act with a minor older than 12 but younger than 16. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report, the victim told police that she and Browning had exchanged nude photographs.

Police found the alleged photographs on her phone and traced the number Browning. The victim also said the two of the used the video chatting app on Apple phones called FaceTime while they were both nude.

The victim also told police that she and Browning engaged in a sex inside the Cedar Creek Baptist Church located at 1372 Lane Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida.

Browning has been charged with lewd batter - engages in consensual sexual activity with person 12 or older < than="" 16,="" lewd/lascivious="" molestation="" -="" offender="" 18="" or="" older="" victim="" 12="" or="" older="" but="">< 16="" years="" old,="" transmission="" of="" material="" harmful="" to="">

