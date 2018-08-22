A man is no longer employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after he reportedly shot and killed his dog.

Vicente J. Rivera shot and killed his German Shepard "Luke" between October and November of 2017 at 1915 SR 13 North Lot E in St. Johns County.

Rivera told authorities that he and his fiance owned Luke for about two to three weeks before they decided to kill him. He said the dog was aggressive toward children and had one incident with his fiance's daughter, according to police reports.

He had two failed attempts to place the dog with other owners because of his aggressive behavior, but Rivera admitted that he didn't exhaust all resources to place Luke with another person or organization, according to the reports.

