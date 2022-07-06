x
Crime

Man located in Jacksonville, arrested in connection to 2021 Palatka murder

Police say Oba Carter was located in Jacksonville, Florida, and was taken into custody without incident.
Oba Carter, 47, of Palatka.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department has announced an arrest in a year-long search for a murder suspect.

Police say on Tuesday night Detective Juston Hale, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, assisted the Marshals in locating and arresting Oba Carter, 47.

Carter was arrested for 1st degree pre-meditated murder, attempted 1st degree pre-meditated murder and armed burglary, police say.

Carter was located in Jacksonville, Florida, and was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Police say his charges come from an extensive investigation into the May 23, 2021 murder of Derrick Leonard.

The murder took place at a residence located in the 800 block of North 11th Street, police say.

