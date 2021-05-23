Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue, according to a report.
He later returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building. According to Miami television station WSVN, cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.
The man left and reportedly returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces.
He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.
- 3-year-old accidentally shoots little sister, Polk County Sheriff says
- FWC tracking bear spotted roaming through Pasco County
- Gov. DeSantis announces 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday
- Sisters reunite in Tampa after spending a half-century apart
- New 'Project Opioid' aims to decrease opioid deaths in Tampa Bay by 2025
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter