Report: Man takes flight to Jacksonville after reportedly killing 3 in SC, arrested at Red Roof Inn

Greenwood deputies say Jeffery David Powell, 36, was located and arrested in Jacksonville sometime in the late evening, early morning hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man reportedly wanted in connection to a triple murder in South Carolina has been located in Jacksonville, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

Greenwood deputies say Jeffery David Powell, 36, was located and arrested in Jacksonville sometime in the late evening, early morning hours.

Deputies said the actual incident happened earlier in the day Monday around 3 p.m. at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told the Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed in the incident and one child was hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies say in the course of the investigation, Powell’s status was upgraded from Person of Interest to Suspect in the shooting.

The Index-Journal reports that Powell was apprehended at a Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville after hopping on a commercial flight after the shootings.

U.S. Marshals reportedly found him at the hotel.

First Coast News is working to learn more.

Person of Interest Jeffery David Powell has been located and arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. During the course of the... Posted by Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021