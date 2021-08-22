Man shot, killed after fight in drive-through at Jacksonville liquor store

Police found the victim in the passenger seat of a car that FHP pulled over for driving erratically near Collins Road and Interstate 295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in a fight early Sunday in the drive-through of a Jacksonville liquor store in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue S. Jacksonville officers were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they didn't locate any victims, according to a JSO news release. Minutes later, Florida Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle for driving erratically near Collins Road and Interstate 295 northbound. FHP found a passenger in the seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the news release states.

Police released the following summary of events:

"Based on information we have received so far, it appears the occupants of the victim’s vehicle were in an altercation with an unknown suspect in the drive through lane of a business in the 1500 block of Lane Ave S. As the victim’s vehicle exited the business onto to Lane Ave S., an unknown suspect vehicle pulled up beside it and began shooting at it. The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction and the victim vehicle was subsequently stopped by FHP. We believe this to be an isolated incident and have several witnesses that are currently being interviewed."