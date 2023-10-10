x
Crime

Man killed in Orange Park shooting

Police were called to Lindsey Terrace Apartments in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Orange Park. Jacksonville police were called to Lindsey Terrace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Jacksonville police. No arrests were made.

