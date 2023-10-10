JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Orange Park. Jacksonville police were called to Lindsey Terrace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Jacksonville police. No arrests were made.
Man killed in Orange Park shooting
Police were called to Lindsey Terrace Apartments in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.