After responding to reports of a shooting, police found a man in a different location dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the area of Dunn Avenue near Interstate 95 South just before midnight where they found evidence of a shooting.

While working the scene, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a different location.

At this time the identity of the victim and possible suspects have not been released.

Police suspect foul play.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.