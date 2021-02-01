Man killed in New Year's Day shooting at Hyde Park apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Magnolia Terrace Apartment Complex at about 11:15 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting Friday night in southwest Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 p.m., a 911 caller told the sheriff's office that a person had been shot at the Magnolia Terrace Apartment Complex on Hyde Park Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Black male on the ground in the complex's courtyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene a short time later.