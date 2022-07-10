Man killed at Gold Rush Inn, Jacksonville council member addresses history of violence at motel

"I want it shutdown," Council Member Reggie Gaffney said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed at the Gold Rush Inn in North Jacksonville on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Harts Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was in his early 40's, was rushed to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed about the shooting, according to investigators.

Council Member Reggie Gaffney held a press conference at the scene of the shooting on Friday afternoon to address the history of violence at the motel.