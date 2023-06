The man was found dead in the street, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed in the 8000 block of Alderman Road Monday night, police said.

At 11:26 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unresponsive man on the street.

First responders on the scene pronounced him dead of a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was Hispanic and in his 20s.