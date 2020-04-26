One man was killed and another was injured Sunday during a shooting at a birthday party at an apartment in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Stardust Court around 1:17 a.m., police said. At the scene, police located a mid-20s man dead from a gunshot wound.

A second man was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was in stable condition.

Initial investigations show that a gathering was being held at an apartment for a birthday party when a new model silver Ford Mustang pulled up and began shooting, police said. The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate video surveillance of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.