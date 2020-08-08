Man killed after crashing into tree following shooting in East Jacksonville

Police said at 1:26 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Franklin Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man is dead Saturday following a shooting in East Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said at 1:26 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Franklin Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.