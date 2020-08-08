Man killed after crashing into tree following shooting in East Jacksonville

A man is dead Saturday following a shooting in East Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police said at 1:26 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Franklin Street after receiving reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at (904) 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.