A woman was shot in the chest in the Indian Springs subdivision located in the Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident followed an initial shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Silver Street. Police say the incident involved a man and a victim who share a child together.

According to police, the man allegedly stole the woman's cellphone earlier in the day and was returning it to her at a friend's house on Silver Street. When the victim's friend came out to retrieve the cellphone, the man shot at her and into the house. There were no injuries.

At 11 p.m. the victim was in her car in the subdivision of Indian Springs on Deer Run Trail and Atlantic Boulevard when the same man jumped out of the bushes and shot into her car, police say.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and continued driving to an address she was familiar with on Otter Lake Court. W.

JSO says the victim was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threating injuries.

At this time, it's unclear if any arrests have been made.