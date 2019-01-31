A private citizen investigating the 2010 death of a St. Johns County resident Michelle O'Connell was found dead at the World Golf Village on Thursday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies said a man was found inside a home in the 900 block of Registry Boulevard.

PCSO said the man was conducting an independent investigation into the 2010 death of Michelle O'Connell.

O'Connell was in the process of breaking up with her boyfriend, St. Johns County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Banks, when she died from a gunshot from his service weapon in 2010. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family believed it was a homicide.

St. Johns County Sheriff deputies requested PCSO lead the investigation into the man's death in order to ensure transparency, PCSO said.

Deputies are working to determine if the victim was working as a journalist, private detective or otherwise remains unknown.