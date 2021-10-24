Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Jacksonville's Brentwood area

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Police are searching for a black Cadillac Escalade believed to be driven by a Hispanic male.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is recovering after he was wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting in the Brentwood area.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of N. Main Street at around 2:40 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, JSO said. First responders took the man to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation by the Violent Crime Unit. At this time, investigators are searching for a black Cadillac Escalade believed to be driven by a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.