Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Hogan's Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting Sunday morning left one person injured in the Hogan's Creek neighborhood of Jacksonville.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with non-life-threatening injures, JSO said.

Police are searching for the shooter, who they believe is a Black male. JSO did not give any further description of the shooter.

Police believe the shooting is isolated as the two knew each other prior to the shooting, JSO said.