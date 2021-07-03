Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Hogan's Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting Sunday morning left one person injured in the Hogan's Creek neighborhood of Jacksonville.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with non-life-threatening injures, JSO said.
Police are searching for the shooter, who they believe is a Black male. JSO did not give any further description of the shooter.
Police believe the shooting is isolated as the two knew each other prior to the shooting, JSO said.
If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.