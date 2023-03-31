Police: Man injured during early morning robbery in Hogans Creek area

Officers arrived to the intersection of 6th and Lee Street around 3 a.m. where they found an injured man.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery with injuries that occurred early on Friday morning in the Hogans Creek area.

Officers arrived to the intersection of 6th and Lee Street around 3 a.m. where they found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His injuries were consistent with being punched in the face, according to JSO. He is estimated to be between 30 and 40-years-old.

Police are still investigating the robbery. The circumstances leading to the incident are still unknown. The location for the robbery is also unknown, although investigators said it might have happened near I-10 and Lane Avenue.

No one has been arrested for the robbery, at this time.