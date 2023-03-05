Man injured during attempted carjacking in downtown Jacksonville parking garage

Police say a man tried to carjack two separate people on the second story of an apartment parking garage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in injured after police say another man attempted to carjack two people in a parking garage in downtown Jacksonville armed with wire cutters.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were dispatched to the 400 block of Bay Street round 7 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Police learned that a man had tried to carjack two separate people on the second story of the parking garage.

JSO says the man approached the first victim and demanded keys. Police say the victim handed over their keys, at which point, another victim came into the garage. Police say the suspect approached the second victim and also demanded keys but that person refused. As a result, the man was stabbed in the hand with wire cutters. Police say the injuries were minor.

JSO says the man with the wire cutters fled but that officers were able to find him nearby and take him into custody. Police did not release his identity but say that he is new to Jacksonville and is homeless.