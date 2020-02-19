A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Otis Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound to an extremity. The man was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. At the time of the initial investigation, officers were attempting to determine if the incident was criminal or accidental.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.