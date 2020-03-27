A man was injured in a shooting incident in the Urban Core neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 11:50 pm, they responded to a local hospital in reference to an adult male victim that was being admitted due to a gunshot wound.

Their investigation revealed that the victim was in the 200 block of East 8th Street when an unknown suspect approached his vehicle on foot and fired two rounds at him.

The man was able to flee the area and his injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

JSO has a potential suspect description of a male who is believed to be 30 to 40 years of age and stands about 5 feet and eight inches tall. He is described as having no facial hair.

Police ask that if anyone has any information regarding this case to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. They can also utilize Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.