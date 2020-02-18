A man was treated at the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported shooting near the Brentwood area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:45 a.m. police responded to a hospital where a man was admitted with a gunshot wound.

Police say his injury appeared to be non-life threatening in nature.

JSO says they have been unable to discover a location in which the incident occurred, although their initial investigation reveals that the offense may have taken place near the 3100 block of Liberty St.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.