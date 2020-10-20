Man indicted for murder after boys killed with hammer, knife in Putnam County mobile home

Mark Wilson Jr., 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and 12-year-old Robert Baker.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted Tuesday in the brutal murder of two boys found dead in their Melrose mobile home on Aug. 26.

Wilson, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and 12-year-old Robert Baker, who investigators say were stabbed with a knife and bludgeoned with a hammer.

An arrest report First Coast News obtained in September quoted investigators say saying Wilson confessed that he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, planned to kill the entire family.

A day after the murders, the report says, a recorded meeting between Wilson and an unnamed witness took place in which Wilson admitted he and his girlfriend planned to split up the killings. According to the report, Wilson said he would be in charge of killing the boys while his girlfriend supposed to kill the mother and the boys' 4-year-old sibling.

"Mark went on to say he was angry because [the girlfriend] did not follow through after he killed the two boys," the police report states.

The aunt is not facing any charges at this time.

According to the PCSO document, Wilson said he killed the boys because "he felt the boys' family was trying to put stress on his family by reporting them to [the Florida Department of Children and Families]."

It was not made clear why Wilson's family would have been reported to DCF.

Investigators said Wilson and the aunt were invited by the family to live on their property because the two were homeless.

In addition to the murder charges, Wilson faces one count of burglary with a battery and one count of burglary while armed, according to the State Attorney's Office.