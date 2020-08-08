Man in stable condition after shooting on Baymeadows Road

Police said around 4 a.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Baymeadows Road after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in stable condition Saturday following an early morning shooting on Baymedows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 4 a.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Baymeadows Road after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

At the scene, police found a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition, police said.

There is currently no suspect information and the incident is being investigated by detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit.