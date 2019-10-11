JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Woodstock neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 2800 Sophia St. at 3:20 p.m. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found a man his mid-20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO has not identified the victim and said there is no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.