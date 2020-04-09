Man in life-threatening condition after late night shooting in Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the 10000 block of Jorick Road Thursday night at 11:35. One victim was taken to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in the Arlington area.

Police said officers were called to the 10000 block of Jorick Road to a reported shooting at 11:35 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the lower abdomen.

The victim was found in a grassy area across the street from Lone Star Elementary School, where evidence technicians found several shell casings in the area, police said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. Police did not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.