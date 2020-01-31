A man is recovering Thursday night after he was shot in the Highland area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they got a call about a person shot in the 10800 block of Harts Road. When police arrived, they found a man shot in the rear, JSO said.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say one security guard was working nearby when he heard the gunshot.

Police said they don't have any suspect information at this time.

This shooting is one of two shootings that happened Thursday night.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

