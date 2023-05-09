Man in custody following attempted robbery in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an attempted robbery in the Grand Park area of Jacksonville Tuesday.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a business robbery at Easy Stop located at 3106 Division Street.
Upon arrival, an employee of the business told police that an unknown man came in and approached the cash register. The man then reportedly insinuated he had a handgun and demanded money from the employee. Police say the employee did not comply, and the man fled the area on foot.
Officers quickly responded and took the suspect into custody.
Detectives from the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are on scene conducting an investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crime Stoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.