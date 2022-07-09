Man in critical condition after Spring Park area shooting

The incident happened on Emerson Boulevard near I-95.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot at while riding in a car in the Spring Park area early on Saturday morning, police said.

A man arrived at a local hospital in critical condition condition with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., officials said.

After speaking to witnesses, investigators determined an unknown suspect starting shooting at the vehicle that the victim was riding in. The incident happened on Emerson Boulevard near I-95.

This is an active investigation. No further information about the suspect or the suspect's car, at this time.