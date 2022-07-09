Man in critical condition after Spring Park area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot at while riding in a car in the Spring Park area early on Saturday morning, police said.
A man arrived at a local hospital in critical condition condition with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., officials said.
After speaking to witnesses, investigators determined an unknown suspect starting shooting at the vehicle that the victim was riding in. The incident happened on Emerson Boulevard near I-95.
This is an active investigation. No further information about the suspect or the suspect's car, at this time.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips.