Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Arlington Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says the suspect is unknown and still outstanding.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO believes this is a targeted attack and that people living in the area should not fear for their safety.