Man in critical condition after Brunswick shooting, police say

The man was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville due to the extent of his injury.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a shooting in Brunswick left one in life-threatening condition Tuesday.

Around 2:40 p.m., Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center received a call of a person shot on Karen Street in the Touchstone area.

Glynn County Police Department responded to the area and located a man in the street. Officers immediately began to render trauma first aid to the victim.

Glynn County Fire Rescue arrived and provided further treatment to the victim. The victim was later airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville due to the extent of his injury.

GCPD Criminal Investigations Division Major Crimes, Special Investigations and Crime Scene Units responded to begin processing the incident scene.

Major Crimes Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD Major Crimes Unit at 912-554-7802. You can also submit information anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-264- 1333 or 912-554-7845.