Man in critical condition after being shot in abdomen on Jacksonville's northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition and is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Saturday after being shot Friday evening on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call about a person being shot in the 3000 block of Moncrief Road. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

JSO says their preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was in a parking lot of the location where the incident took place when he was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the area.