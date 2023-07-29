Man in critical condition after being shot in abdomen on Jacksonville's northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition and is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Saturday after being shot Friday evening on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call about a person being shot in the 3000 block of Moncrief Road. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The man was taken to a local hospital by first responders.
JSO says their preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was in a parking lot of the location where the incident took place when he was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the area.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.